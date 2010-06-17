Marc Faber: The Financial Crisis Has Seen Governments Expand "Like A Cancer"

Marc Faber spoke with CNBC this morning about the state of the global financial system and how the economy will react to the withdrawal of stimulus.
He called governments a “cancer” that have expanded into the financial system.
He was also dismissive of the current Spanish bond auction, suggesting that it makes no sense compared to being in equities.
