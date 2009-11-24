Marc Faber: Gold Is Never Going Below $1000 An Ounce

In a recent interview, investment guru Marc Faber explained that he doesn’t think gold is ever going below $1000 per ounce.



From Faber:

Basically we had a good move in gold whereby we had fluctuated for two-years between USD 800 per ounce and USD 1000 per ounce and now we’ve broken through the USD 1000 per ounce level with quite conviction and heavy volume. I believe that whereas in the past the USD 1000 per ounce level was kind of a resistance level, now it becomes a support level. I don’t think that you’ll see gold below a USD 1000 per ounce probably ever again So I’m actually quite positive. Maybe gold at this level is a better buy than it was at USD 300 per ounce in 2001.

Faber makes a number of other points in the interview:

Stocks have come up very far, very fast. At this point the downside risk may outweigh any further upside potential, but the downside won’t be extreme. He says the S&P may decline from its current level to around 900 but is unlikely to break below low of 666. It may however go up to 1200 next year.

Rising stock markets in the US and Europe may be a sign of economic weakness, which would extend zero interest rate policies and trigger new stimulus plans.

With rising demand in China and India for oil, and falling global reserves, there’s very little downside in oil.

On the much talked about issue of the dollar carry trade, Faber says,he is not sure if there is a huge dollar carry trade. “I would short dollar currently, but hold gold,” Faber says.

