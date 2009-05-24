Marc Faber Explains Why He Likes Living In Thailand (CLIP)

Uber-doomer Marc Faber has said frequently that the best defence against societal collapse is a good farm that you can go live on. When the bombs fall, says Faber, they’ll probably fall on cities. In this clip (which was recorded in March), he talks about his farm holdings, including his farm in Thailand. “We grow good stuff…. makes you very happy!” (via)



