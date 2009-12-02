Marc Faber: Dubai Was Just The Tip of The Sovereign Default Iceberg

Marc Faber warns that further sovereign defaults are ahead. Dubai was just a teaser.
Starting from 0:45 in the video:
- Dubai was just the tip of the iceberg. The ultimate result of the financial crisis will be not just bankrupt banks, but more bankrupt governments.
- Massive U.S. economic stimulus means that U.S. bonds will one day have to offer higher yield than corporate bonds due to default risk.
- China has learned one thing from the U.S. — how to massage and doctor economic statistics.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.