Marc Faber Is Bearish On Emerging Markets, And He Blames The Fed For The Inflation Crisis

Mr. Boom Doom Gloom, Marc Faber is on CNBC this morning, and he’s explaining why he’s more bullish on the US and the West than he is on emerging markets.



Why? Basically, the US is relatively strong, and inflation (food inflation, in particular) is kneecaping emerging markets (he blames Fed pumping for that).

Beyond that, he sees oil going higher, though ultimately to the point at which it starts crimping demand.

And that’s about it, and we’ll just note that EM pessimism and US optimism is the theme of the year so far, so his view isn’t that radical.

