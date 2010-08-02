Marc Faber: The Chinese Rally Is Based On Moral Hazard

Marc Faber spoke with Bloomberg Television this morning about the state of China’s economy, and the potential for a China crash.



0:40 The Chinese economy hasn’t crashed yet, it could still. The worse the economic news is, however, the more the markets go up, as market participants believe governments are likely to loosen policy as a result. In other words, it’s a moral hazard bet, that if things go bad, major money pumping is coming.

2:30 If the Chinese government eases again, the bubble will re-inflate and there are serious problems in the sort of lending that is going on in China.

3:15 Even if China increases interest rates, they are likely to in a small way, and the result will be meaningless, as they will remain below the rate of inflation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.