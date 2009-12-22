Marc Faber: Avoid The US Disaster, Buy Wheat, Sugar, Natural Gas, And Japan In 2010

Heads up to Marc Faber fans: Mr. Gloom Boom Doom has given an extensive interview with the Economic Times of India, laying out some specific ideas for the coming year.



You can read a full transcript here. Among other things, he likes wheat, sugar, and natural gas, and he hates the US for all the obvious reasons

Perhaps his most surprising, uber-contrarian call is that he’s bullish on… Japan! He says it’s the ultimate contrarian play:

So Marc Faber what are your keen investment themes and ideas for 2010?

I avoid US government bonds I think as a contrarian you really want the contrarian play. You should buy Japanese stocks and Japanese banks this is the absolute contrarian play. Nobody is interested in Japan all the funds have withdrawn money from Japan they have given up on Japan I guarantee you the economy would not do well, forget about the economy the population is shrinking but you can have an economy that does not do well but the companies do well that is a big difference and I think the Japanese banks are very depressed. All the banks in Asia have actually recovered very strongly but not the Japanese banks so as a contrarian play I would look at that.

