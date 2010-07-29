Marc Faber And David Rosenberg Bet A Bottle Whiskey On The Future Of Bond Yields

Photo: Business Insider

Two uber-deflationists are betting a bottle of whiskey, to be decided on the future of bond yields.Bloomberg:



Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff & Associates Inc., predicted yields on the 10-year note will drop to less than 2 per cent. Faber, the publisher of the Gloom, Boom & Doom report, said he doesn’t believe they’ll fall to less than December 2008’s low of 2.08 per cent. They have put booze on the line.

“If I lose the bet, I buy him a bottle of Cutty Sark, and if I win, I want a bottle of Dalwhinnie,” Rosenberg, 49, said during a radio interview today with Tom Keene on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

What’s immediately interesting here is that the two of them are basically on the same side, with their viewpoints only differing by 8 basis points.

