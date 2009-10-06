Fraudster Marc Dreier: I Wanted To Be More Successful

Lawrence Delevingne
Marc Dreier mark

Marc Dreier was never afraid to take risks, but going on 60 Minutes seems especially crazy.

Dreier has largely avoided the spotlight and incessant public scorn only because his $400 million scam was overshadowed by Bernie Madoff’s epic, multi-billion dollar Ponzi scheme.

Still, putting himself back in the public eye by talking about his mistakes on TV seems unnecessary. He did it anyway.

CBS: “How did you end up becoming a crook?” Kroft asked.

“I can’t remember the moment in which I decided to do something that I knew was wrong,” Dreier replied. “I had an ambition that I needed to feed. I think I fell into the trap of wanting to be more successful than I was.”

But he was successful. “I really wanted to distinguish myself. I wanted to be as important as I thought I was, deserved to be,” he told Kroft.

Ah, the old ambition excuse.

Here’s more of the interview:

