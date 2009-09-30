Marc Dreier Is His Own Worst Victim

Considered by many as a Bernie Madoff-type, Marc Dreier swindled investors and clients out of $400 million.



Before being handed a 20 year prison sentence, Dreier granted an interview to writer Bryan Burrough who looks at the former lawyer/current felon through sympathetic eyes. Burrough profiles Dreier in the November Vanity Fair.

Earlier on Bloomberg, Burrough had this to say:

“The biggest victim here, the person that’s going to prison, is himself. I mean, no one was hurt here more than Marc Dreier.” Burrough does also mention the employees that lost their jobs at Dreier’s firm.

(Jump to 0:21 for the fun to begin)



