The Man Allegedly At The Center Of An Infamous Hollywood 'Sex Ring' Hasn't Been Seen In Years

A 54-year-old registered sex offender who is suspected of running a sex ring where Hollywood executives abused underage boys seemingly vanished in 2007, Buzzfeed reports.

Lawsuits filed against X-Men director Bryan Singer and other Hollywood executives, name Marc Collins-Rector as the host of parties at his California mansion where boys were abused. Collins-Rector is infamous for founding online-streaming service Digital Entertainment Networks, which went bankrupt during the dot-com collapse in the late 1990s.

The address he listed with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in 2008 places him in the Dominican Republic. He renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2011 and reportedly hasn’t been seen by authorities since 2007.

Collins-Rector is a convicted sex offender and has been accused of sexually abusing several underage boys.

Michael Egan, who says he was introduced to Singer at Collins-Rector’s mansion in 1998 when he was 17 years old, filed a lawsuit against Singer earlier this month. Egan has also accused Collins-Rector of sexually harassing and threatening him, but Collins-Rector is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Hunter Schwarz writes for Buzzfeed:

In August 2008, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement updated its records on Collins-Rector for the last time, listing him as living in an unspecified address in the Dominican Republic. A spokesman for the department told BuzzFeed that they don’t need to update the record unless Collins-Rector returns to Florida. In the first quarter of 2011, Rector renounced his American citizenship. Since then, the trail has gone cold. If you have information that could lead us to Collins-Rector, please email [email protected]

