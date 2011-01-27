Meet Quora's New Grown-Up: Elevation Partners' Marc Bodnick

Photo: Elevation Partners

Marc Bodnick is leaving Elevation Partners, the private equity firm he co-founded with Bono and Roger McNamee, to join Quora, the red-hot Q&A site, Fortune reports. (Fortune’s Dan Primack originally reported that Bodnick would become Quora’s CFO, but one source now tells him the title is incorrect.)Bodnick’s departure from Elevation was first reported by VentureBeat, whose Owen Thomas wondered why Bodnick had recently been spending so much time on Quora. Now we know.



Here’s the story on Bodnick:

He has a long career in investment management. In addition to being a co-founder of Elevation, he was previously a founding principal at Silver Lake Partners. He also worked at the Blackstone Group.

His sister-in-law is Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. Of course, Quora’s founders, including CEO Adam D’Angelo, are early Facebook employees.

No doubt, Bodnick consulted Sandberg during his due diligence to figure out whether working for D’Angelo was a good idea. According to Kara Swisher in 2008, Bodnick played a big role in Sandberg’s deciding to leave Google for Facebook.

He played a big role in Elevation’s investment in Yelp and Facebook, according to a Mercury News profile earlier this year. He’s currently on Yelp’s board; previously, he had been on the board at Forbes Media and iLike.

He studied Government at Harvard and Political Science at Stanford.

He’s on Twitter at @MarcBodnick and on Quora here (his Quora bio says he’s the 137th Quora member).

His first mention of Quora on Twitter, we think, is from last September, when he retweeted Googler Gabor Cselle saying, “Quora is the new TechCrunch.” (We hope they’re aiming a little higher!)

