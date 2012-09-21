Everyone Is Going Gaga Over Marc Benioff's Fabulous Shoes

Would you like to fill Marc Benioff’s shoes one day? That’s entirely possible.



Benioff is CEO of Salesforce.com and known for having a certain Bohemian style. Even so, no one could stop looking at his shoes yesterday. They were so geek-chic that it caused the CEO of Activision, Bobby Kotick, to forget what he was saying and exclaim, “Nice shoes!” (Kotick was called on stage during Benioff’s keynote at Salesforce.com’s annual Dreamforce conference, taking place this week in San Francisco.)

Turns out, the shoes are called the Louis Geek, available to anyone via the Christian Louboutin website for a mere $1,295.

Take a look.

Marc Benioff’s shoes

Photo: Twitter/@mbenioff

Don’t miss: Marc Benioff: I’m Trying To Fill Steve Jobs Shoes As A Visionary

