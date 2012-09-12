Marc Benioff: Yammer Should Not Have Sold To Microsoft For $1.2 Billion

Photo: AP

Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff thinks Yammer should not have sold to Microsoft.”It’s too early,” Benioff said at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco.



Benioff was an early fan of Yammer, the enterprise-collaboration startup which Microsoft bought for $1.2 billion earlier this year.

In fact, he was a judge on a panel at an earlier TechCrunch conference where Yammer CEO David Sacks unveiled the product in 2008, and he declared at the time that he wanted to buy it.

Instead, Salesforce.com ended up competing with Yammer with a very similar product called Chatter, which is integrated into its other online software tools.

