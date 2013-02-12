Laid-Off Yammer Employees Could Be Saved By Marc Benioff

Dear laid off Yammer employees, you’ve got an unexpected friend:



Salesforce.com’s CEO Marc Benioff.

When Benioff read Business Insider’s report that Microsoft was axing some 20 Yammer employees, he sent a tweet, telling those folks to consider come working for him:

Laid off @yammer employees: @salesforce is Hiring!Please send me your CV at [email protected] businessinsider.com/microsoft-yamm… — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) February 10, 2013

Benioff was never happy Yammer sold itself to Microsoft. During an on stage interview in 2012 shortly after Microsoft announced the acquisition, Benioff said Yammer sold itself “too early.”

He was a judge on a panel at a TechCrunch conference in 2008 where Yammer CEO David Sacks unveiled the product, and he declared then that he wanted to buy it.

