Marc Benioff: Microsoft's Surface Tablet Is 'Horrible'

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is taking Steven Sinofsky’s departure as an opportunity to trash Microsoft’s attempt at an iPad killer, the Surface.



To understand Sinofsky’s departure just use a Surface—its horrible.The software is terrible.The keyboards (touch or type) don’t work. — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 13, 2012

Take this tweet entirely at face value. It’s just Benioff jabbing at Microsoft, which is what he loves to do.

He previously said Windows 8 was the end of Windows. To which Microsoft’s head of communications said, and we’re paraphrasing here, Benioff is a blowhard. (Exact quote: “The only word that comes to mind is ‘bloviate.'”)

Don’t expect Benioff to grow any fonder of Microsoft. He started his career at Oracle, which has long seen Microsoft as an enemy, and Microsoft recently acquired Yammer, a company Benioff once wanted to buy but now competes aggressively with via Salesforce’s knockoff product, Chatter.

For the record, we don’t think the Surface had anything to do with Sinofsky getting pushed out of Microsoft. It seems to be because Sinofsky couldn’t play nicely with the other top execs at the company.

He is right that the Surface isn’t very good, though. So maybe dropping Sinofsky means it gets better.

