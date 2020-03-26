Tech billionaire Marc Benioff wants every CEO to take a 'no layoff' pledge as part of an 8-point plan to deal with coronavirus

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, known for his outspokenness on social and political issues, is urging everyone to take steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Benioff is calling on CEOs to take a 90 day “no layoff pledge” to help their employees through this crisis, as part of an eight-point plan he tweeted to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and end the coronavirus crisis.

Salesforce itself has taken steps to help mitigate the spread of the virus, including donating medical masks to local hospitals, asking all employees to work from home, and offering its technology free to healthcare teams.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is calling on CEOs to take a 90-day “no layoff pledge” as part of an eight-point plan to end the coronavirus crisis.

Benioff’s plan, which he tweeted, includes steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc on the global economy as governments around the world shut down “nonessential” businesses to try to stop the virus from spreading. Those shutdowns have led to surging unemployment. Last week, US jobless claims surged to a two-year high.

Following his thread, Benioff tweeted Salesforce’s own layoff pledge, though, notably, he said that it would not conduct any “significant” layoffs, versus barring them all together.

Salesforce is pledging to its workforce Ohana not to conduct any significant lay offs over the next 90 days. We will continue to pay our hourly workers while our offices are closed. We encourage our Ohana to pay their own personal hourly workers like housekeepers & dog walkers. — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 25, 2020

Benioff has long been vocal on social and political issues, touting his belief that business is the greatest platform for change, and his plan includes measures for both private companies and governments.

The first step is for everyone to stay home for 20 days. San Francisco, Benioff’s hometown and the location of Salesforce headquarters, was among the first counties in the US to issue a shelter-in-place order, prompting mandatory work-from-home for everyone who could do it and shutting down all nonessential businesses that depend on physical locations.

Benioff’s next steps focus on addressing the medical and safety concerns the coronavirus brings up. Right now, hospitals worldwide are facing a shortage of masks and other protective gear, like gloves, which healthcare workers at the front lines need to keep themselves healthy as they treat patients. Benioff urged the government and corporations to establish a supply-chain management system for protective equipment and to ramp up production of therapeutic medicines, while keeping a database of how patients respond. The federal government should issue guidelines for treatments, he said.

Next, Benioff mentioned accelerating the creation of COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines typically take years to make, but many organisations are working as fast as possible to stop the spread of the disease. According to the World Health Organisation, there are about 40 coronavirus vaccines being developed right now.

Benioff wrote about testing as well. Test everyone, he said, including people who may have already had it. After weeks of delays and stumbles, testing capacity in the US is finally starting to increase noticeably in recent days.

Once those steps are done, Benioff recommended releasing workers who have not shown symptoms and developing a way to keep testing frontline workers, presumably like doctors, nurses, and delivery drivers. He also calls on every CEO to “take a 90 day ‘no lay off’ pledge.”

Layoffs have already started in earnest in recent weeks, particularly in the travel and the hospitality industries, and President Trump said on Monday that he wanted to restart the US economy by ending shelter-in-place-orders as fast as possible to stem job losses.

While Benioff’s call for a layoff freeze would be harder for some industries than others, other tech luminaries have also urged companies to conduct layoffs only as an absolute last resort. Salesforce and other major tech companies like Google and Facebook have all committed to continuing to pay hourly employees who worked in their offices, despite the closures.

Benioff’s last step called for showing compassion to everyone as we deal with this crisis.

Benioff said his plan was edited by David Agus, a doctor and professor of medicine and engineering at the University of Southern California, who has also written books on health and wellness. Also, while Benioff described it as eight steps to address the crisis, there are really nine in his tweets. By Wednesday morning, Benioff’s initial message had been retweeted nearly 500 times.

Salesforce itself has done a number of things to help mitigate the crisis. The company is also donating $US1.5 million to San Francisco to support its response to the coronavirus crisis, donating marks, and offering free access to its Health Cloud product to emergency response teams, call centres, and care management teams affected by the coronavirus.

Here is Benioff’s series of tweets detailing his plan:

8 step to address this crisis: 1. Stay home. All citizens stay home for 20 day national lock down, review every 5 days for extension.

2. Buy masks. Establish supply chain management system and hierarchy for PPE and make a direct nation state request. — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 25, 2020

3.Get medicines. Urgently ramp up drug production for therapeutics for anyone who becomes symptomatic & for post-exposure prophylaxis. Keep DB of every patient interact & response. Provide fed guidelines for treatment to treat before results & post-exposure prophylaxis criteria. — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 25, 2020

4.Accelerate vaccines. Develop multiple vaccine strategy landscape & conucurrently develop production capacity & surrogate broader tests.

5. Figure out who had it already and is safe. Accelerate development of IgG test for prior exposure.

6.Test everyone. Everyone tested now. — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 25, 2020

6.Release workers who are ok.Develop plan for this with antibody titers to be on front line exposure positions.

7.Every ceo take a 90 day “no lay off” pledge.https://t.co/hwC6xme1QT everyone Thanks @DavidAgus for editing! — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 25, 2020

