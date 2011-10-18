Marc Benioff Loves Spotify On Facebook

Photo: screengrab

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is a huge music fan, as shown by his hiring of Metallica to play this year’s Dreamforce conference and his repeated collaborations with Neil Young.Benioff just took the stage at the Web 2.0 Summit, and Tim O’Reilly started by asking him what he thought of all the music services that earlier speaker Sean Parker was talking about.



Benioff said he’s been following Spotify on Facebook, and really likes the way the service works — particularly how users can see what their friends are listening to and sample the same song.

He also said he sees Facebook as the next-generation consumer operating system. “I’d like to be doing as many amazing things as Facebook is doing.”

Most of the rest of the conversation focused on social networking, and Benioff hit some of the same themes he’s been talking about lately, like how Netflix got so many negative comments on its recent spin-off of the DVD-subscription business that it actually forced the company to go back and change its mind. Benioff wasn’t criticising Netflix, but simply pointed out how much more quickly decisions must be made because of social media amplifying decisions that used to be made in private.

At the end, O’Reilly asked him to do some word association. Two of the most interesting:

HP: I think they’re in serious trouble.

Oracle: I think they’re actually a very strong company because of all the acquisitions they made.

