Marc Benioff Teased What Could Be A New $US1 Billion Opportunity For Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff leaked on Twitter last Friday what could be a huge game changer for the business intelligence community.

Benioff simply tweeted a photo of what appears to be the agenda for next month’s Dreamforce, Salesforce’s annual conference. But if you look closely, the first green box on Oct. 15 says, “Analytics Cloud Keynote.”

Top secret v1 of the sched for Dreamforce #df14. Doesn’t incl the 1,450 breakout sessions. Must bring food to attend. pic.twitter.com/J3a7jO2Qoy

— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 12, 2014

Salesforce currently does not offer an “Analytics Cloud” solution, so this could be an indication that Salesforce is close to revealing its first business intelligence and analytics software at the Dreamforce conference. There are tons of data already sitting in all of the Salesforce products, so this could likely take all the data in the various Salesforce cloud and help predict future business trends.

In a note picked up by VentureBeat, Wells Fargo analyst Jason Maynard predicted, “We are assuming that the analytics capabilities will feature more comprehensive reporting functionality with visual analytics, and drill down features. We think that this is based on the June 2013 acquisition of EdgeSpring. We believe that the relateIQ functionality will complement this nicely.”

EdgeSpring, a company that offers business analytics data on areas like sales and financials, was acquired by Salesforce in June 2013. RelateIQ, acquired just two months ago by Salesforce, also offers a big data-driven platform where it automatically analyses data to come up with the best-possible sales strategy.

Maynard added, “This could represent a $US500 million to a billion dollar opportunity over the next three to four years.”

Salesforce declined to comment on the matter, but told us to “join Dreamforce to hear more.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.