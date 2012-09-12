Marc Benioff Just Declared War on Startups Box AND Okta

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

Today during an interview at the Disrupt SF conference Marc Benioff let drop that Salesforce.com will be announcing direct competitors to Box and Okta next week.Next week, Salesforce.com will announce a product called Salesforce Identity. This will compete directly with Okta. Okta was cofounded by Todd McKinnon, who learned the ropes under Benioff at Salesforce.com.



It will also announce a competitor to Box called Chatter Box that integrates its Yammer-like tool, called Chatter.

Benioff doesn’t view his new tools as a “killers’ to these other platforms, though. “I don’t look as business as a zero sum game,” he said, adding that competitors “innovate” and push each other.

