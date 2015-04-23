Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff got a nice salary bump to $39 million

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff saw a 25% bump in his salary last year, earning a total of $US39 million in compensation, according to Salesforce’s proxy statement released on Wednesday.

While Benioff’s base salary was “only” $US1.44 million, the bulk of his salary came through option awards which rose 25% to $US34.4 million.

He also made roughly $US1.3 million in “other” compensation, which includes what the company calls “security arrangements.” In previous SEC filings, Salesforce described the arrangement as offering body guards and other physical security.

The 25% salary increase may look big at first glance, bu it matches Salesforce’s performance from the past year. In its last earnings call, Salesforce said it grew its revenue 32% to $US5.37 billion, which drove its stock price to an all-time high of $US70.24.

“Salesforce reached $US5 billion in annual revenue faster than any other enterprise software company and now it’s our goal to be the fastest to reach $US10 billion,” Benioff said at the time.

Benioff’s salary is by far the largest among all Salesforce executives. It’s nearly five times bigger than what his cofounder Parker Harris made last year ($US8.55 million), and almost four times its CFO’s annual pay ($US9.9 million).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.