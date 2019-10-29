Take a look inside the gala Marc Benioff hosted for USC, where the Red Hot Chilli Peppers performed, James Corden emceed, and billionaires dined with Ashton Kutcher

Steve Cohn / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCBillionaire Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff and actor and investor Ashton Kutcher pose for a photo at the 4th Rebels With A Cause Gala on October 24.
- Marc Benioff hosted the fourth Rebels With A Cause Gala at The Water Garden in Santa Monica on Thursday, a representative for USC told Business Insider.
- At the last Rebels With A Cause Gala in 2016, Benioff’s friend and former boss Larry Ellison made a $US200 million donation to USC; at this year’s gala, he was honoured for the donation.
- The event raised over $US12 million for theLawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC.
Marc and Lynne Benioff know how to throw a party.
The billionaire couple hosted the fourth annual Rebels With a Cause Gala on Thursday in a Santa Monica office park. The event benefited research at USC’s Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine. Ellison – a close friend and former mentor of Benioff’s – was there alongside Ashton Kutcher and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.
Keep reading to take a look inside the event, which is held every third year and always benefits cancer research.
The Gala was held in the Los Angeles area in Santa Monica, California …
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCSanta Monica, California.
… in the courtyard of an office park called The Water Garden.
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC
A gated entrance flanked by security guards kept onlookers from wandering inside.
The glass tables were decorated with silver accessories and white flowers; the event was designed by AOO Events.
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC
Women also walked the event wearing lampshades.
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC‘Lamp Ladies’ at the 4th Rebels With A Cause Gala.
Marc and Lynne Benioff hosted.
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCLynne Benioff and Marc Benioff.
Guests included Ashton Kutcher and USC research Dr. David Agus’ children …
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCAshton Kutcher (centre) poses with the children of USC researcher Dr. David Agus, Miles and Sydney Agus.
… original Fab 5 member Jai Rodriguez …
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCJai Rodriguez.
… Japanese musician Yoshiki Hayashi …
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCYoshiki Hayashi
… Barry Manilow and Lorna Luft …
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCBarry Manilow and Lorna Luft
… and Canadian musician David Foster and his daughter, 90210 star Sara Foster.
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCSara Foster and David Foster.
The elder Foster performed at the event …
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCDavid Foster performs at Rebels With A Cause.
… as did the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCThe Red Hot Chilli Peppers perform.
James Corden was the gala’s emcee.
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCJames Corden
The 350 guests were served dinner …
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC
… and signature cocktails called “Love” and “Hope,” inspired by the cancer research the event was planned to fund.
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC
A representative of USC told Business Insider the event’s 350 guests paid between $US1,000 for a single ticket and $US100,000 for a table to attend.
At this year’s gala, Ellison was honoured for the $US200 million donation he made to USC at the last Rebels With A Cause Gala in 2016. He received a standing ovation.
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCDr. David Agus presents Rebels With A Cause Award to Larry Ellison.
“[He’s] one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met,” Agus said of Ellison while presenting the award. “Every day I thank him for his love for discourse to push for knowledge and truth. I thank him for allowing me to learn from him. Cancer continues to affect us all and we’re obligated to think outside of the box. With Ellison’s support and the $US12.1 million raised this evening, we’re able to continue developing innovative programs at the Ellison Institute that our patients need today.”
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCDr. David Agus presenting.
The award itself was designed by Chopard.
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCThe Rebels With A Cause award.
Benioff and Ellison have a 30-year bromance that began when Ellison took Benioff under his wing and turned Benioff into a star executive at Oracle.
Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCYoshiki Hayashi, Marc Benioff and Larry Ellison.
Source: Business Insider
All in all, the event raised over $US12 million for the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC.
