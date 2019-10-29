Take a look inside the gala Marc Benioff hosted for USC, where the Red Hot Chilli Peppers performed, James Corden emceed, and billionaires dined with Ashton Kutcher

Taylor Nicole Rogers
Steve Cohn / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCBillionaire Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff and actor and investor Ashton Kutcher pose for a photo at the 4th Rebels With A Cause Gala on October 24.
  • Marc Benioff hosted the fourth Rebels With A Cause Gala at The Water Garden in Santa Monica on Thursday, a representative for USC told Business Insider.
  • At the last Rebels With A Cause Gala in 2016, Benioff’s friend and former boss Larry Ellison made a $US200 million donation to USC; at this year’s gala, he was honoured for the donation.
  • The event raised over $US12 million for theLawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Marc and Lynne Benioff know how to throw a party.

The billionaire couple hosted the fourth annual Rebels With a Cause Gala on Thursday in a Santa Monica office park. The event benefited research at USC’s Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine. Ellison – a close friend and former mentor of Benioff’s – was there alongside Ashton Kutcher and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Keep reading to take a look inside the event, which is held every third year and always benefits cancer research.

The Gala was held in the Los Angeles area in Santa Monica, California …

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCSanta Monica, California.

… in the courtyard of an office park called The Water Garden.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

A gated entrance flanked by security guards kept onlookers from wandering inside.

AOO EventsRebels With A Cause Gala.

The glass tables were decorated with silver accessories and white flowers; the event was designed by AOO Events.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Women also walked the event wearing lampshades.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC‘Lamp Ladies’ at the 4th Rebels With A Cause Gala.

Marc and Lynne Benioff hosted.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCLynne Benioff and Marc Benioff.

Guests included Ashton Kutcher and USC research Dr. David Agus’ children …

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCAshton Kutcher (centre) poses with the children of USC researcher Dr. David Agus, Miles and Sydney Agus.

… original Fab 5 member Jai Rodriguez …

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCJai Rodriguez.

… Japanese musician Yoshiki Hayashi …

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCYoshiki Hayashi

… Barry Manilow and Lorna Luft …

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCBarry Manilow and Lorna Luft

… and Canadian musician David Foster and his daughter, 90210 star Sara Foster.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCSara Foster and David Foster.

The elder Foster performed at the event …

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCDavid Foster performs at Rebels With A Cause.

… as did the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCThe Red Hot Chilli Peppers perform.

James Corden was the gala’s emcee.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCJames Corden

The 350 guests were served dinner …

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

… and signature cocktails called “Love” and “Hope,” inspired by the cancer research the event was planned to fund.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

A representative of USC told Business Insider the event’s 350 guests paid between $US1,000 for a single ticket and $US100,000 for a table to attend.

AOO Events

At this year’s gala, Ellison was honoured for the $US200 million donation he made to USC at the last Rebels With A Cause Gala in 2016. He received a standing ovation.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCDr. David Agus presents Rebels With A Cause Award to Larry Ellison.

“[He’s] one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met,” Agus said of Ellison while presenting the award. “Every day I thank him for his love for discourse to push for knowledge and truth. I thank him for allowing me to learn from him. Cancer continues to affect us all and we’re obligated to think outside of the box. With Ellison’s support and the $US12.1 million raised this evening, we’re able to continue developing innovative programs at the Ellison Institute that our patients need today.”

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCDr. David Agus presenting.

The award itself was designed by Chopard.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCThe Rebels With A Cause award.

Benioff and Ellison have a 30-year bromance that began when Ellison took Benioff under his wing and turned Benioff into a star executive at Oracle.

Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USCYoshiki Hayashi, Marc Benioff and Larry Ellison.

Source: Business Insider

All in all, the event raised over $US12 million for the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC.

AOO Events

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.