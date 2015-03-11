Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff saw the wearable computer revolution coming years ago

Robert Galbraith/Reuters Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

A lot of companies are talking about how wearables will change the workplace following Monday’s Apple Watch event, but to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, it’s a discussion long overdue.

In fact, Benioff saw the wearable tech revolution coming years ago.

According to Carlye Adler, the co-author of Benioff’s book, “Behind the Cloud,” Benioff was obsessed with wearables like Fitbit, the activity tracking wristband, from as early as 2008.

He would hand out free Fitbits during management meetings and tout wearable technology as the future of tech, she says.

“Benioff was wearing the Fitbit years ago. He was obsessed with it when no one knew what it was,” Adler told Business Insider.

No one fully grasped what Benioff meant back then when he said wearables was going to be the direction Salesforce would go in the future. But now, people are all over it, and Salesforce is one of the clear leaders in the space.

So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Salesforce’s Watch App was the only true enterprise app mentioned during the Apple Watch event on Monday. And in a blog post, it explained Salesforce for Apple Watch in further detail.

Salesforce says its Apple Watch app is comprised of three main components: data visualisation, personal notification, and developer tools.

It can connect to Salesforce’s data analysing product called Analytics Cloud to display all the different data in intuitive visual graphs. Its Salesforce1 mobile app can create personal notifications or approval requests specifically designed for Apple Watch, too. And it’s already developed something called Salesforce Wear Developer Pack for Apple Watch, where developers can build apps for wearables.

Here are some screenshots of what Salesforce for Apple Watch would look like:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.