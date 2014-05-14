A Tech Entrepreneur Is Selling His Incredible 'Star Trek' House For $US35 Million [PHOTOS]

Madeline Stone
Star trek houseAndy Frame

Marc Bell, a financier, producer, and former CEO of adult networking site FriendFinder Networks, is selling his massive South Florida home. At $US35 million, it’s the most expensive home ever listed in the city of Boca Raton, an affluent enclave north of Miami.

The eight-bedroom Mediterranean-style house is obviously beautiful from the outside, but don’t let its stylish facade deceive you — inside, there’s an extensive recreation of the starship Enterprise, along with plenty of other “Star Trek” memorabilia.

There’s also a “Call of Duty” room, basketball court, and 2,000-square-foot ballroom-turned-arcade. This mansion has a little bit of something for everyone.

Bell's home is a jaw-dropping 27,000 square feet.

The front door has some beautiful Mediterranean details, and palm trees shade the entryway.

Inside, you'll notice a Warhol work on the wall.

This sitting area is formal, but it still seems comfortable.

This living room, on the other hand, seems to be dedicated to Mickey.

The kitchen is massive.

And dinner guests have a variety of seats to choose from.

The dining room is set for a more formal occasion.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is large and luxurious.

But it's downstairs, in the home theatre, where things really get interesting.

It was designed to be a copy of the bridge in the starship Enterprise, complete with original sound effects for the opening and closing of the doors. Notice the 'U.S.S. Bell' sign above the doorway.

They even put thousands of stars in the ceiling to make it look like the real thing.

This 2,000-square-foot ballroom was converted into a massive arcade.

It currently houses more than 60 games dating back to the '70s.

And, of course, there are a few 'Star Trek' and 'Star Wars' games.

Just in case you were worried about getting bored, there's a room dedicated to playing 'Call of Duty.'

There's a home gym, as well.

Outside, there's a beautiful pool area for when the Florida heat becomes overwhelming.

You can play chess if you want.

The lounge area looks like a hotel.

There's enough outdoor dining space to accommodate a big group.

This fully stocked bar is great for pool parties.

And there's a basketball court that's great for pick-up games. Not seen here is the football field, built to 50% scale.

