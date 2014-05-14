A Tech Entrepreneur Is Selling His Incredible 'Star Trek' House For $US35 Million [PHOTOS]

Marc Bell, a financier, producer, and former CEO of adult networking site FriendFinder Networks, is selling his massive South Florida home. At $US35 million, it’s the most expensive home ever listed in the city of Boca Raton, an affluent enclave north of Miami.
The eight-bedroom Mediterranean-style house is obviously beautiful from the outside, but don’t let its stylish facade deceive you — inside, there’s an extensive recreation of the starship Enterprise, along with plenty of other “Star Trek” memorabilia.
There’s also a “Call of Duty” room, basketball court, and 2,000-square-foot ballroom-turned-arcade. This mansion has a little bit of something for everyone.
It was designed to be a copy of the bridge in the starship Enterprise, complete with original sound effects for the opening and closing of the doors. Notice the 'U.S.S. Bell' sign above the doorway.
Just in case you were worried about getting bored, there's a room dedicated to playing 'Call of Duty.'
And there's a basketball court that's great for pick-up games. Not seen here is the football field, built to 50% scale.
