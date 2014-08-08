Here's Marc Andreessen's Number One Piece Of Advice For Any Company Looking For Funding

On Twitter, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen was asked for the “most important tip” for any startup looking to get funding from his firm, Andreessen Horowitz.

His advice comes via Steve Martin, and it’s perfect:

@HilzFuld Read Steve Martin’s book “Born Standing Up”. Seriously. “Be so good they can’t ignore you.”

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) August 7, 2014

This, of course, applies to anyone in any walk of life. He followed up with a little bit more advice:

@HilzFuld The best startups just radiate quality end to end. Irresistible to VCs to fund.

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) August 7, 2014

This is somewhat obvious, though a bit frustrating perhaps, but it’s the simple truth. If you want to turn heads, do something that’s head turning.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.