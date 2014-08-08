Here's Marc Andreessen's Number One Piece Of Advice For Any Company Looking For Funding

Jay Yarow

On Twitter, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen was asked for the “most important tip” for any startup looking to get funding from his firm, Andreessen Horowitz. 

His advice comes via Steve Martin, and it’s perfect:

 

This, of course, applies to anyone in any walk of life. He followed up with a little bit more advice:

This is somewhat obvious, though a bit frustrating perhaps, but it’s the simple truth. If you want to turn heads, do something that’s head turning. 

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

