Marc Andreessen Tweetstormed His Thoughts On Bitcoin And The Unbundling Of The Banking System

Myles Udland
On Tuesday, Bloomberg published an interview with legendary venture capitalist Marc Andreessen in which Andreessen talked about Bitcoin and the financial industry.

Andreessen told Bloomberg that if you started the financial industry today you’d build none of these institutions in the same way, adding that, “To me, it’s all about unbundling the banks… Bank regulation tends to backfire, and of late that means consumer lending is getting unbundled.”

You can read the whole interview with Andreessen here.

But on Tuesday afternoon, Andreesseen took to Twitter to add a few more thoughts, firing off 13 straight tweets in one of his internet-famous Tweetstorms.

We’ve collected the whole thing below:

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

