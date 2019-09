Netscape cofounder and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen has been elected to join HP’s board, the company just announced.



Busy guy: He is also on eBay’s board, Facebook’s board, and Ning’s board, and his venture capital firm is in the process of buying Skype from eBay.

Disclosure: Andreessen is an investor in The Business Insider.

