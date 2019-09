Facebook board member Marc Andreessen is selling 1.65 million class A shares, which are worth almost $US91 million.

The company announced today that it’s offering 70 million class A shares. CEO Mark Zuckerberg will sell 41.4 million of his shares, worth about $US2.3 billion.

