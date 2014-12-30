Marc Andreessen Dismisses Secular Stagnation Theories As 'Silly' In A Macroeconomic Tweetstorm

Marc Andreessen is optimistic.

He believes US economy is not facing an era of secular stagnation.

Secular stagnation is the idea that the economy won’t be able to create enough demand to sustain its growth trend unless interest rates are extraordinarily low. The idea has been much debated since Larry Summers addressed it in a speech at the IMF last year.

In November, we highlighted comments from Goldman Sachs economist Jari Stehn, who revisited Summers’ hypothesis about a year after his speech. Stehn argued that so far, the US economy is showing signs it might not be fated to secular stagnation.

And in a long, pre-dawn (in California time) tweetstorm, noted venture capitalist Marc Andreessen also argued that the secular stagnation Summers and others are so worried about — namely that we are fated to a subpar economy for the foreseeable future — may be overblown.

Andreessen sees an economy that faces the core problem of too much capital facing too few investment opportunities, rather than an economy that is simply stuck in the mud and can’t get back to a pre-financial crisis growth trend.

Here are Andreessen’s full comments:

1/A few tentative conclusions on secular stagnation & our economy, with vigorous disclaimer that I am far from a macroeconomist… #stag

2/It seems a core dynamic of our times is too much capital relative to the number of productive investible economic opportunities. #stag

3/Coupled with a massive global capital flight to quality since 2008, hard to see interest rates rising dramatically anytime soon. #stag

4/While I am a bull on technological progress, it also seems that much of that progress is price deflationary in nature…

5/…so even extremely rapid tech progress may not show up in GDP or productivity stats, even as it = higher real standards of living. #stag

6/I think economists, particularly on the center-left and left, are really underestimating 2 factors that are inhibiting investment. #stag

7/In developed world, sheer level of regulatory burden on business formation and growth. Per George McGovern: http://t.co/jqEQdPiWgp #stag

8/On this point I agree deeply with @peterthiel: Many sectors of Western business are now wired to prevent or inhibit new investment. #stag

9/In the developing world, often brutally high levels of corruption and expropriation, making new investment extremely risky. #stag

10/It seems straightforward to identify ways to increase rate of investment, and also hard to see how any of that politically happens. #stag

11/For these and other reasons, we may be living with an oversupply of capital relative to opportunity set for a long time. #stag

12/But this is not necessarily a terrible world to live in. In fact, it might be a wonderful world to live in, for these reasons: #stag

13/Oversupply of capital means that any investable project can get funded. We see that today in tech, and it may broaden from here. #stag

14/We may experience a massive global demographic tailwind, as huge # of young people worldwide are fully connected to modern economy. #stag

15/Virtuous cycle of science & tech advances, with fast-growing # of scientists & technologists globally, may overwhelm expectations. #stag

16/In this world, we can have massive advances in real standards of living even w/formally low investment, GDP, & productivity growth. #stag

17/Beyond that, a world where 7 billion people decide they really do want and deserve an upper-middle-class Amercan-equiv lifestyle… #stag

18/…may make all of these current stagnation theories look as silly as Alvin “Secular Stagnation” Hansen now looks 76 years later. #stag

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

