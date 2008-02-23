Marc Andreessen's Time Machine

Busy Friday for geek hero Marc Andreessen. Kara Swisher has nominated him to be head grown-up at Facebook. And Fortune offers a nice writeup, which touches most of the bases: Marc helped create the Web, now he’s working on Ning, he’s got a popular blog, etc. One new item we were unaware of, though: Marc has figured out how to reverse the ageing process.



Note the difference between the photo Fortune runs with its piece:

And a shot of Marc at the TechCrunch40 last September:

Netscape, shmetscape. We want to know about Marc’s hair-growth regimen.

