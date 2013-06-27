Marc Andreessen, Richard Stallman, And Aaron Swartz Were Just Inducted Into The Internet Hall Of Fame

It’s hard to imagine life without the Internet. But it didn’t spring into existence on its own. A whole lot of people made it happen.



The Internet Society just released its list of 2013 inductees to the Internet Hall of Fame, honouring a group of people that went above and beyond.

Three names jump out from this distinguished list: Marc Andreessen, who helped build the first widely used web browser and made the Internet easier to use; Richard Stallman, whose ideas about free software changed the software industry forever; and Aaron Swartz, whose tragically short life was still filled with big achievements.

We have to admit that we were a bit surprised that Andreessen and Stallman weren’t already inducted.

Here’s the full 2013 list from the Internet Society.

David Clark: Significant contributions to early Internet protocols and architecture

David Farber: Instrumental in developments of the early Internet; created the first operational Distributed Computer System

Howard Frank: Co-wrote proposal that won contract to design network structure for the ARPAnet

Kanchana Kanchanasut: Brought the Internet to Thailand

J.C.R. Licklider (posthumous): Championed the vision of a world-wide computer network

Bob Metcalfe: Led the invention, standardization, and commercialization of the Ethernet

Jun Murai: Developed the first inter-university network in Japan and considered Father of the Internet in Japan

Kees Neggers: Instrumental in the development of the Internet in the Netherlands

Nii Quaynor: Pioneered Internet development and expansion throughout Africa

Glenn Ricart: Set up the first Internet Exchange Point

Robert Taylor: Leader in the development of modern computing technology and computer networks

Steve Wolff: Developed first open computer network in the U.S. to support research and higher education

Werner Zorn: Led team that created infrastructure to connect Germany to the Internet

Karen Banks: Networking leader who used information and communications technologies and applications as tools for social change

Gihan Dias: Instrumental in establishing the academic Internet and first email system in Sri Lanka

Anriette Esterhuysen: Helped establish email and Internet connectivity in Southern Africa Steve Goldstein: Guided the connection of approximately 25 countries to NSFNET, including those in Europe, Latin America and east Asia.

Teus Hagen: Initiated European Unix User Group and started EUnet

Ida Holz: Instrumental in development of first networks that underpinned the Internet in Latin America

Qiheng Hu: Led the NCFC project team to bring the Internet to mainland China

Haruhisa Ishida (posthumous): Leader in introducing UNIX computing and internetworking to Japan

Barry Leiner (posthumous): Envisioned and helped establish Internet Activities Board, which led the effort to set Internet technical standards

George Sadowsky: Aided in deployment of information technology to more than 50 developing countries

Marc Andreessen: Co-authored the first widely-used browser, Mosaic, and co-founded Netscape

John Perry Barlow: Co-founded the Electronic Frontier Foundation

Francois Flückiger: Convened meeting that led to Réseaux IP Européens (RIPE), and contributed to the creation of the pan-European Internet backbone

Stephen Kent: A leader in the architecture of network security systems

Anne-Marie Eklund Löwinder: Innovator in implementation of DNS Security Extensions technology and usage procedures

Henning Schulzrinne: Co-developed protocols that are used by almost all Internet telephony and multimedia applications

Richard Stallman: Founded the Free Software Foundation

Aaron Swartz (posthumous): Co-authored version of RSS, co-owner of Reddit, and early architect of Creative Commons

Jimmy Wales: fuelled the user collaboration and sharing trend as founder of Wikipedia

Congratulations to all!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.