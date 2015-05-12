Marc Andreessen pitched his wife about dating like a startup would pitch a VC

Marc Andreessen, cofounder of Andreessen Horowitz, is one of the most famous and powerful venture capitalists in Silicon Valley.

In 2006, he married Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, daughter of real estate mogul John Arrillaga.

Many credit Arrillaga with creating the modern Silicon Valley office landscape.

According to a New Yorker profile of Andreessen, the prominent venture capitalist met his future wife at a New Year’s Eve party hosted by an investor in eHarmony.

They talked for six and a half hours, and the next day, he sent her a total of seventeen emails.

After asking her, “What’s your ideal evening?” she replied, “Stay home, do email, make an omelette, watch TV, take a bath, go to bed.”

Before they went on their second date, Andreessen delivered a speech that sounds a lot like a pitch a startup founder might make to an investor.

As Arrillaga-Andressen described it to the New Yorker, it was “a twenty-five-minute monologue on why we should go steady, with a full intellectual decision tree in anticipation of my own decision tree.”

Obviously it worked — the couple was married nine months later. They currently live in a modern, 9,000-square-foot home in Atherton, just a few minutes away from the Andreessen Horowitz offices.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

