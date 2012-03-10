Marc Andreessen Picks Three Companies He Thinks Will Break Out Next

Marc Andreessen named Foursquare, Fab, and Pinterest as the next three big breakthrough companies in his firm’s portfolio.



Speaking on Bloomberg Television this afternoon, Andreessen started off by saying that he has high hopes for many companies in the portfolio. Then he went on to give high praise to check-in service Foursquare.

“Foursquare is doing extremely well, growing at a high rate of speed now with a great product vision.”

Host Emily Chang asked about Gowalla, which was in the same space and just sold to Facebook for peanuts.

That’s not a problem with the check-ins business itself, Andreessen insisted.

“The big thing that happened there is there was a competitive battle and Foursquare won. It turned out it wasn’t going to be Coke versus Pepsi, it was going to be winner take all in that market.”

Andreessen also called Fab “one of these e-commerce category killers” and noted that Pinterest has gotten “a tremendous amount of attention in the last few months.”

Here’s the full interview:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.