Marc Andreessen Pays $4,000 A Month For His Home Internet Connection

Think your cable bill is expensive?



Marc Andreessen, creator of Netscape and investor in a zillion other Internet ventures — including this site — just revealed how much he spends for Internet access at home: $4,000 per month for AT&T commercial-grade access.

Wow!

That gets you 100 megabits of bandwidth, Andreessen said on a panel at the cable conference in LA.

Apple’s iTunes “really screams” on that kind of connection, he said.

More from our live blog of the panel →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.