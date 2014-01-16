Finally! Someone In Silicon Valley Has The Guts To Defend The NSA

There’s been one uniform reaction to all the revelations about NSA spying from Silicon Valley: Outrage.

Apple, for instance, called the NSA “malicious hackers.” Mark Zuckerberg said, “I thought that was really bad.” Microsoft has had harsh words, as has Twitter and Google.

But, there’s one person that’s taking a slightly less harsh view of the NSA: Marc Andreessen.

Andreessen is sort of the quintessential Silicon Valley figure. He co-founded Netscape which helped kick off the dot com boom. He’s on the board of Facebook, and HP, as well as many startups. He’s cofounder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. He’s also an investor in Business Insider.

In a series of tweets, Andreessen argued that the NSA was in a tough spot. Its job is to spy and catch bad guys before they do any harm. But, when the public finds out its spying, there’s outrage. So, what exactly is the NSA supposed to do?

We’ve used Storify to collect his tweets, and you can read them here:



[&lt;a href=”//storify.com/jyarow/marc-andreessen-on-the-nsa” target=”_blank”&gt;View the story “Marc Andreessen On The NSA” on Storify&lt;/a&gt;]

