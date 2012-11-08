Andreessen On Obama's Win: There Will Be Gridlock In D.C., Which Is Great

Venture capitalist and Business Insider investor Marc Andreessen was on CNBC this afternoon talking about Barack Obama’s win last night, the state of Silicon Valley, and Facebook.



On Obama’s win, Andreessen said the important thing was that the House of Representatives is still going be Republican. And this means one party won’t have tremendous sway:

“A lot business people if you scratch below the surface, you’ll find that we’re basically antibipartisanship and pro-gridlock. And so I think if you’re going to have a Democratic president, having a Republican House is a pretty good counterbalance to that. It’s what we’ve been living with and I think we’ve been doing fine, and I think we’ll live with that for the next four years.”

As for the other stuff, he thinks the Valley is cranking along, quite well. He’s expecting big mobile businesses to pop up shortly. On Facebook, he thinks Mark Zuckerberg is one of the best CEOs in the world, not just in tech. And he said that at a recent all-hands meeting Zuckerberg got a standing ovation, which is something he’s never seen for a CEO.

Here’s the clip:



