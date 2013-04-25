Marc Andreessen Is Blown Away By Google Glass: 'Oh My God, I Have The Entire Internet In My Vision"

Glass CollectiveMarc AndreessenGoogle Glass is continuing to amaze people in the tech industry.



Andreessen Horowitz co-founder Marc Andreessen thinks it could potentially transform the entire industry, he said yesterday at a keynote presentation at the she++ conference.

We first saw the news on TechCrunch.

“You put it on and you’re like ‘Oh my God, I have the entire internet in my vision. Where have you been all my life?,” Andreessen said.

He even joked to the moderator that he likes to tell people he’s beta testing the new Google Contact Lenses.

Andreessen and his firm are well-known proponents of Glass. Earlier this month, the firm announced it’s teaming up with Kleiner Perkins and Google Ventures to fund startups building apps for Google Glass. The new fund is called the Glass Collective.

Check out the full interview below. He speaks about Google Glass around 1:15.

