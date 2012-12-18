Andreessen: Every Time You Sell A Company, You're Falling Short

In Marc Andreessen’s ideal scenario, every company his venture firm funds becomes a huge success, but never IPOs and never sells to a bigger company.



The startup just gets bigger and bigger and there’s no exit, says Andreessen. And then, in 13 or 15 years, Andreessen Horowitz’s limited partners, the people who gave Andreessen money to invest in startups, start getting angry with him.

We’re not sure we actually believe this, but it makes for a fun story. Watch Andreessen talk about his investment philosophy with with one of his biggest critics, Felix Salmon of Reuters:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.