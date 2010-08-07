Marc Andreessen And Other Board Members In Charge Of Helping HP Find A New CEO

Now that Mark Hurd is out as CEO of HP, the company is going to have to find a new leader.



On a conference call with reporters, HP’s general counsel didn’t name any names for potential CEOs. Though he did says Marc Andreessen, along with three other board members, will be in charge of finding the next CEO.

Any ideas about who Marc should talk to? Drop them in the comments.

See Also: HP CEO Mark Hurd Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Accusations

