Marc Andreessen To Press: I'm Done Talking To You

Sounds like Marc Andreessen’s been burned by one too many reporters. Or, he just likes spending time in his underwear. Either way, sounds like he’ll be making himself much less available to the Fourth Estate (with some significant exceptions, we imagine).



Marc explains:

Used to be, if you wanted to get a message out into the market, you would give a talk at a conference, a reporter would write down some of what you said and mangle the rest, and you’d call it a day.

Or, you could shortcut the process by simply giving an interview to the reporter and letting him mangle what you said directly.

These days, you have the option of staying home, blogging in your underwear, and not having your words mangled.

I think I like the direction things are headed.

Mid-year resolution #1: No more public speaking.

Mid-year resolution #2: More blogging.

We wonder about how Marc feels about bloggers who grab his posts, take them out of context, and slap on provocative headlines. This might be enough to send him back to the lectern.

