ANDREESSEN: Here's The Complete History Of Silicon Valley Since 1993

Jay Yarow

Marc Andreessen has been going crazy on Twitter lately after a long time away.

His latest outburst is a humorous take on people’s reaction to Silicon Valley since 1993.

Andreessen, for those that don’t know, is a board member at Facebook, HP, eBay, and a lot of other places. He’s co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. He also created the Netscape browser, which helped kickstart the dot com boom.

He’s wildly optimistic about technology. And he’s making fun of everyone that is a worrywort or sceptic with these tweets.

And afer posting these, he followed up with a “programmer’s” guide to Silicon Valley:

