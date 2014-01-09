ANDREESSEN: Here's The Complete History Of Silicon Valley Since 1993

Marc Andreessen has been going crazy on Twitter lately after a long time away.

His latest outburst is a humorous take on people’s reaction to Silicon Valley since 1993.

Andreessen, for those that don’t know, is a board member at Facebook, HP, eBay, and a lot of other places. He’s co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. He also created the Netscape browser, which helped kickstart the dot com boom.

He’s wildly optimistic about technology. And he’s making fun of everyone that is a worrywort or sceptic with these tweets.

History of Silicon Valley last 20 yrs– 1993: Dead 1994: Huh 1995: Hmmm 1996: Interesting 1997: Wow

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) January 8, 2014

History of Silicon Valley last 20 yrs– 1998: Bubble! 1999: PERMANENT ECONOMIC BOOM!!!!!! 2000: Oh shit 2001: Dying 2002: Dead 2003: Dead

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) January 8, 2014

History of Silicon Valley last 20 yrs– 2004: Bubble! 2005: Bubble! 2006: Bubble! 2007: Oh shit 2008: WORLDWIDE CATASTROPHE!!!!!!

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) January 8, 2014

History SV last 20 yrs– 2009: Whew 2010: Bubble! 2011: Bubble! 2012: INNOVATION IS DEAD!!!!!! 2013: TECH IS DESTROYING ALL THE JOBS!!!!!!

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) January 8, 2014

History of Silicon Valley last 20 yrs– 2014: INNOVATION IS DEAD *AND* TECH IS DESTROYING ALL THE JOBS!!!!!! 2015: … 2016: … 2017: …

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) January 8, 2014

And afer posting these, he followed up with a “programmer’s” guide to Silicon Valley:

