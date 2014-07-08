Marc Andreessen: Here's How To Destroy A High-Growth Startup And Hurt Silicon Valley In The Process

Jay Yarow

Marc Andreessen, founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and inventor of the modern web browser, went on a tweet storm this morning about how to kill your startup, and damage Silicon Valley in the process.

Here are the tweets:

8/Pour huge money into overly glorious new headquarters, signaling to employees “we’ve made it, we’re amazing”, then repeat two years later.
— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) July 8, 2014
9/Confuse conference circuit & party scene with actual work. Encourage alcohol & drugs, party culture in company, value ballers over nerds.

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) July 8, 2014

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

