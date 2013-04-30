Marc Andreessen Describes How Google Glass Will Revolutionise Health Care

Marc Andreessen is clearly blown away by Google Glass and is ready to fund some awesome Glass startups.



He’s called Google’s new wearable computing device “magical.”

It’s not just a fancy gadget, Glass is going to be a game changer for certain industries like health care, the cofounder of Andreessen Horowitz said in an interview on Bloomberg West.

Think of a doctors “dealing with wounded patients and right there in their field of vision, if they’re trying to do any kind of procedure, they’ll have step-by-step instructions walking them through it. Don’t have to call anyone, it’s just there. That kind of thing, where we can view the Internet overlaid on the real world is transformative in a lot of different areas,” he said.

So Glass-enhanced surgery. Huh. It makes us think of other ways that visual step-by-step instructions would be good:

The pilot passed out and a passenger has to land the plane.

The water pipe under the sink breaks and the homeowner had to replace the pipe.

Anything to do with car repair.

We like these examples better than Venture capitalist John Doerr’s use of it: playing Scattergories.

