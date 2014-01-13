A Denied National Science Foundation Grant Is The Reason Marc Andreessen Founded Netscape

Kyle Russell
Marc Andreessen Ben Horowtiz Andreessen HorowitzAPMarc Andreessen

Andreessen Horowitz partner Marc Andresseen has been getting a lot of attention in the tech press of late, thanks to his enthusiastic adoption of Twitter since the beginning of the new year.

The latest cool story to come out of his interactions on the site is a piece of insight into the story of the founding of Netscape Communications in the early 1990s.

A developer named Marcos Villacampa tweeted about Mosaic, the web browser Andreessen worked on at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois:

Andreessen responded with a series of tweets about his time working on Mosaic:



He then went on to mention that he tried to get another grant to continue his work at the University of Illinois, but was denied. He says that if he had gotten it, he may not have left to found Netscape:

Here’s a better look at the National Science Foundation grant that led to Marc Andreessen founding Netscape:

Marc andreessen grantMarc Andresseen/Twitter

