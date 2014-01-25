Four Tweets Show The Vast Misguided Freakout At This Year's Davos Conference

The early theme that was said to be merging from this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland was “inequality.”

That of course is a bit rich, given the nature of the confab.

Mega tech investor Marc Andreessen is seeing something else.

Though he is not actually attending the forum, he just Tweeted that from his vantage point, there are two talking points continually popping up.

One is the threat that robots and automation will take everyone’s jobs. This is what Larry Summers discussed in his Martin Feldstein lecture last summer. The whole talk, including charts, was published last week, and there’ve been a fresh set of responses.

The other is what to do about Bitcoin, and whether it too poses some kind of menace.

We covered both in our recent Global 20 and U.S. 20 presentations on shifting macro trends.

And Andreessen finds the idea that either pose “threats” to be pretty silly:









Hmm, two big themes at Davos this year (I’m not there due to acute snow allergy):

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) January 24, 2014

1 Robots coming for all the jobs, be very scared

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) January 24, 2014

2 Bitcoin only for morons and bad guys, be very scared

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) January 24, 2014

It’s almost like there’s a pattern :-).

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) January 24, 2014

In other words: Bitcoin and robots are not going away — in large part because highly influential people like Andreessen say so. There are now already rumours that both Google and ebay are going to begin incorporating Bitcoin payments into some of their platforms. And this summer, Richard White, the CEO, of a successful marketing startup in San Francisco, went on a rant about how everywhere he goes he sees jobs he could automate.

So if you’re freaking out about technological progress, you’re going to end up being on the wrong side of history.

