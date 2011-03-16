Marc Andreessen Is On Bloomberg "Game Changers" Tomorrow Night

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Bloomberg TV’s “Game Changers” is a nice series of documentaries on businesspeople who are, well, game changers. They often do tech titans — Twitter’s founders recently — and this week we’re treated to Netscape founder, Facebook board member and general Silicon Valley demigod Marc Andreessen.

It’ll be on tomorrow night and we’ll be watching.

Here’s the trailer:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.