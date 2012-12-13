Marc Andreessen At The DealBook Conference

Jay Yarow
andreessen

Photo: Screenshot

Marc Andreessen just spoke at DealBook’s conference. We live blogged, and our notes are below.The highlights:

  • Andreessen is in favour of grid lock. He thinks when the government works together, the results are disastrous.
  • He thinks people should go to school for maths-oriented degrees. Otherwise, they’ll end up working in shoe stores.
  • Meg Whitman is the best CEO for HP since its founders, in his opinion.
  • Microsoft could become relevant again if it can make some hit products.
  • He has no opinion about whether or not consumer web is dead. He tries not to form a thesis, he lets the companies take shape in front of him.

