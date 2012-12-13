Marc Andreessen At The DealBook Conference

Photo: Screenshot
Marc Andreessen just spoke at DealBook’s conference. We live blogged, and our notes are below.The highlights:
- Andreessen is in favour of grid lock. He thinks when the government works together, the results are disastrous.
- He thinks people should go to school for maths-oriented degrees. Otherwise, they’ll end up working in shoe stores.
- Meg Whitman is the best CEO for HP since its founders, in his opinion.
- Microsoft could become relevant again if it can make some hit products.
- He has no opinion about whether or not consumer web is dead. He tries not to form a thesis, he lets the companies take shape in front of him.
