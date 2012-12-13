Marc Andreessen At The DealBook Conference

Photo: Screenshot

Marc Andreessen just spoke at DealBook’s conference. We live blogged, and our notes are below.The highlights:



Andreessen is in favour of grid lock. He thinks when the government works together, the results are disastrous.

He thinks people should go to school for maths-oriented degrees. Otherwise, they’ll end up working in shoe stores.

Meg Whitman is the best CEO for HP since its founders, in his opinion.

Microsoft could become relevant again if it can make some hit products.

He has no opinion about whether or not consumer web is dead. He tries not to form a thesis, he lets the companies take shape in front of him.

