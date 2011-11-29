Marc Andreesseen Might Become Chairman Of Yahoo

Famed Silicon Valley entrepreneur and VC Marc Andreesseen might become the next chairman of Yahoo, reports Kara Swisher at AllThingsD.



As private equity firm Silver Lake works on buying Yahoo, Andreesseen visited with the company’s executives last week to figure out what kind of role he’d play — chairman or other key board member.

Swisher writes that Andreesseen was quite blunt in these meetings, quick to call up Yahoo’s past problems and even seeming a bit reserved at the amount of work required to turn the company around.

He at least seems to have the head-nod from co-founder Jerry Yang. One of Swisher’s sources said, “Marc would not do this without Jerry being OK with it.”

