Marc Andreesen Says Senator's Attack On Zuckerberg Is 'Outright Slander' And 'Seems Clinically Insane'

Marc Andreesen thinks Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Alabama) is an “odious hack” for a speech he gave Wednesday on the Senate floor criticising Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s push for immigration reform.

Andreesen, who was an early Facebook investor and sits on the company’s board, posted a series of scathing tweets Thursday evening where he dismissed Sessions’ argument Zuckerberg’s immigration activism is an effort to “double the supply of low-wage foreign workers brought into the United States for companies such as Facebook” as “clinically insane.”

Andreesen’s main point was that Zuckerberg has created jobs.







Outright slander from an odious hack. Mark has directly&indirectly created 10s, maybe 100s, of thousands of US jobs. http://t.co/1XlSs519A2

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) September 12, 2014

@ericmbudd Jobs don’t materialise out of thin air.

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) September 12, 2014

@Tomstartsthings He is commenting directly on Facebook, which to me seems clinically insane.

— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) September 12, 2014

Andreesen also described Sessions’ attack on Zuckerberg as the “kind of thing that will guarantee that the Republican Party never wins a national election ever again.”

Sessions’ office did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider about Andreesen’s remarks.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

