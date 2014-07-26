Marc Andreessen Calls Out Everyone Who Has Doubted Facebook Over The Years

Facebook stock blasted to new highs this week after blow-out earnings with astounding user growth and vast revenue opportunities ahead.

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who was an early Facebook investor and currently sits on the company board, is taking the opportunity to call out people who have doubted the company over the years.

Tweet storms by @pmarca are always fun and have included commentary on how to kill a startup and more. This one is ongoing:



[<a href=”//storify.com/twitofgus/marc-andreessen-calls-out-everyone-who-doubted-sil” target=”_blank”>View the story “Marc Andreessen calls out everyone who doubted Facebook” on Storify</a>]

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen is an investor in Business Insider.

